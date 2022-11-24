Pearson (LON:PSON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $987.09

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 987.09 ($11.67) and last traded at GBX 986.60 ($11.67), with a volume of 1101672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 977 ($11.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.77) to GBX 780 ($9.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($13.48) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,060 ($12.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($10.76) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 978 ($11.56).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,726.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 921.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 844.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.