Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,004.00

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($11.87) and last traded at GBX 1,002 ($11.85), with a volume of 15975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994.60 ($11.76).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 930 ($11.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,015 ($12.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.94) to GBX 975 ($11.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.51).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 917.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 917.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,263.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,506.50).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

