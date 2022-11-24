CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.43.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $24,857,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 268,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
