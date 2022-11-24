CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $24,857,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 268,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.1 %

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.