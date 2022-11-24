DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $41.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DCP opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $40.23.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 102.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.