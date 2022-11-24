KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KB Home Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $21,899,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 902.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 330,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. KB Home’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

