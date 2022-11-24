Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 51.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

