Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.88.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Further Reading
