Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Get Ventas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

VTR stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -408.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.