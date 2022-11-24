Financial Comparison: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) & Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 4.19% 4.06% 2.78% Aura Biosciences N/A -39.82% -36.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and Aura Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 7 10 0 2.59 Aura Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $124.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.23%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.07%. Given Aura Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Aura Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 10.09 $89.60 million $0.57 208.72 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$35.25 million N/A N/A

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Aura Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas. Its lead asset is INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The company's commercial products include ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women; and ORIAHNN, a non-surgical oral medication option for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. Its product candidates in clinical development include NBI-921352 for treating pediatric patients, as well as adult focal epilepsy indications; and NBI-827104 to treat rare pediatric epilepsy and essential tremor. The company's products in clinical development also comprise NBI-1065845 for the treatment of major depressive disorder; NBI-1065846 for treating anhedonia in major depressive disorder; and NBI-118568 for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

