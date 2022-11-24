Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. StockNews.com cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.10 on Friday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

