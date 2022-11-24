Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $2,116.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,116.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADYEY. HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €2,300.00 ($2,346.94) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,855.10) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of ADYEY opened at $15.37 on Friday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

