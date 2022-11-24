Contrasting Aurora Innovation (AUR) & Its Rivals

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aurora Innovation to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Innovation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation Competitors 253 1674 2873 58 2.56

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 272.34%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 40.26%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million -$755.45 million -0.92 Aurora Innovation Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.47

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aurora Innovation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation’s competitors have a beta of -5.57, indicating that their average share price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -25.08% -22.92% Aurora Innovation Competitors -246.45% -216.41% -11.29%

Summary

Aurora Innovation competitors beat Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

