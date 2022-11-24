Critical Review: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Sun Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Golden Sun Education Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 8.14% 21.96% 9.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $335.34 million 0.54 $34.72 million $0.83 8.25

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Golden Sun Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Education Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising nursing, dental and medical assistant, claim examiner, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it had 13,059 students enrolled at 22 campuses. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.