Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Critical Comparison

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Super League Gaming and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 706.84%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Super League Gaming and Reservoir Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.99 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.30 Reservoir Media $107.84 million 3.65 $13.08 million $0.24 25.50

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming. Super League Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54% Reservoir Media 14.09% 2.87% 1.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Super League Gaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.