Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target at $7.70

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

DLAKY stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

