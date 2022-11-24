Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $91.10

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 14.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 45.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

