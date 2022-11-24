V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $33.76 on Friday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

