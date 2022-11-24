Analysts Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $100.43

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OSK opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $125.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

