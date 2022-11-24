Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $11.09

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GAP by 48.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GAP by 18.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

