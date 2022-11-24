EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $160.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

EOG stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

