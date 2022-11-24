Stephens Boosts ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Price Target to $110.00

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ESE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $94.61 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.