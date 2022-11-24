ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ESE has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 858,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,063,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.