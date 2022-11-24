EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $160.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.
EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE EGP opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69.
Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.