EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $160.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EGP opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.