Wells Fargo & Company Increases Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target to $19.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Elme Communities Trading Down 0.1 %
ELME opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Elme Communities
