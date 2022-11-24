Wells Fargo & Company Increases Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target to $19.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

ELME opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

