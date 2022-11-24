DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.92. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.