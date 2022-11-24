Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of DESP opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.89. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 970,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

