Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

