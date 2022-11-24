Raymond James Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $50.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

