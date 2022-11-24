Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Raised to $27.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUZ. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Stories

