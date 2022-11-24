Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $52.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DELL. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after buying an additional 1,394,376 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $68,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

