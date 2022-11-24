Barclays Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €11.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 87.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of TEG opened at €5.86 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of €27.06 ($27.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.81.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

