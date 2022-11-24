TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €7.00 by Baader Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.14) price target from Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 0.8 %

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €5.86 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.13 and its 200-day moving average is €10.41. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a fifty-two week high of €27.06 ($27.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

