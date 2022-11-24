AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.50 by Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.50 ($33.16) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of AXA stock opened at €27.13 ($27.68) on Tuesday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($28.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.57.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

