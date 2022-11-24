Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €54.75 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €54.75 ($55.87) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($47.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

FRA DPW opened at €38.01 ($38.78) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a one year high of €41.32 ($42.16). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.32.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

