The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €137.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($139.80) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($84.69) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €124.30 ($126.84) on Monday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.27.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

