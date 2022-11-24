Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €215.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.6 %

RI opened at €189.80 ($193.67) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($139.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €183.00.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

