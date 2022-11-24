Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €170.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Amadeus FiRe Stock Up 0.5 %

Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €113.80 ($116.12) on Monday. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($82.24) and a 1-year high of €189.00 ($192.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $650.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

