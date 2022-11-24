Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €225.00 by Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €225.00 ($229.59) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
FRA ALV opened at €204.35 ($208.52) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €178.06 and its 200-day moving average is €181.04. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
