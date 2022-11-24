Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €64.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($65.31) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

SHL opened at €50.84 ($51.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is €46.09 and its 200 day moving average is €48.85. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.78.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

