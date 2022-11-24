Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR 1COV opened at €36.82 ($37.57) on Monday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($59.18). The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.21 and a 200-day moving average of €34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

