Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €34.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.84) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EVK opened at €18.88 ($19.26) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.57.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

