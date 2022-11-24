Comparing Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valens and Happiness Development Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Valens presently has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 143.14%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

This table compares Valens and Happiness Development Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 2.17 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.34 Happiness Development Group $89.49 million 0.11 -$49.19 million N/A N/A

Valens has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Happiness Development Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valens beats Happiness Development Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

