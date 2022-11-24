Reviewing Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 5.47% 9.24% 4.70% Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.22 billion 1.94 $96.81 million $2.15 33.22 Expion360 $4.52 million 1.63 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares Integer and Expion360’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integer and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Expion360.

Summary

Integer beats Expion360 on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

