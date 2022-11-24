Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) versus Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 33.11% 16.38% 1.36% Southside Bancshares 38.60% 13.59% 1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $19.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Bridgewater Bancshares.

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $134.19 million 3.97 $45.69 million $1.66 11.62 Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 4.35 $113.40 million $3.28 10.96

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

