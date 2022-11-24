DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) versus Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Head-To-Head Contrast

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S 6.29% 20.52% 9.40% Mondee N/A -34.45% -1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSV A/S and Mondee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S $29.00 billion 1.24 $1.78 billion N/A N/A Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

0.0% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DSV A/S and Mondee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mondee 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mondee has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mondee is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Summary

DSV A/S beats Mondee on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

(Get Rating)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.