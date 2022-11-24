Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Critical Survey

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Assure and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Assure presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,237.21%. Given Assure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Assure has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Assure and Titan Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $29.19 million 0.19 -$2.76 million ($0.68) -0.63 Titan Medical $20.09 million 2.32 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -2.20

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -40.19% -34.29% -20.12% Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assure beats Titan Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

