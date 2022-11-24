Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConvaTec Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 381 ($4.51) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.