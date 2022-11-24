Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $164.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $349.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $782,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 47.6% in the third quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

