Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on POR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,815,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

