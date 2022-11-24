BMO Capital Markets Boosts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $99.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $93.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Post by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 355.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 266,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
